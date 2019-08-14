Connecting The Dots Between Hitler And Global Warming

If I told you that there is a direct link between Adolf Hitler and the theory of anthropic global warming, would you be tempted to wrap me up in a straightjacket and confine me in a white cushioned room filled with soothing music and lavender smells?

Well in 1917, the British minister on foreign affairs Lord Arthur Balfour wrote to Lord Rothschild, world prominent banker and vice-president of the Board of Jewish Deputies:

Dear Lord Rothschild, I have much pleasure in conveying to you on behalf of His Majesty’s Government the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations, which has been submitted to and approved by the Cabinet: “His Majesty’s Government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country. I should be grateful if you would bring this Declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation. Yours sincerely, Arthur James Balfour.

Thanks to the 1917 Balfour declaration, we know that international bankers wanted to create a Jewish nation in Palestine, so they first sent T.E. Lawrence of Arabia to get Palestine for them. Hitler’s historical timing was absolutely perfect with his 1925 publication «Mein Kampf»; in fact, so perfect that one wonders why history courses don’t even mention it in universities! How convenient was the emergence of a racist German leader that wanted to rid Europe of the Jewish population only 8 years after the Balfour declaration, exactly when Rothschild needed Jews to fill up his new country! No wonder Hitler got the massive funding needed to build the most powerful army on the planet between 1933 and 1939, even though Germany owed 132 billions in war reparations, even though its currency had crashed on hyperinflation in 1923 and even though the country was still suffering from the 1929 world crash. Thanks to Hitler, by 1948 the Balfour declaration was implemented and Israel was created.

The objective

But why did bankers want to create a Jewish state in Palestine? The subject is open to speculative theories, starting with the biblical justification that Palestine was robbed from Jews 2000 years ago; a reason that only stands if you think that the bible is a reliable documentary source. If historical justice was the motivation for giving back Palestine to Jews, it would logically mean that everyone should be kicked out of the Americas but the native Indians.

If we jump back to reality, the 20th century had started with the first mechanized war and along with the genesis of industrial production of cars and planes, it became obvious that oil was not only the main resource required for the economical growth of nations, but that the control of oil plainly meant the control of the world.

Armies need so much oil to move around that American and British oil companies could’ve stapled the Wehrmacht and Luftwaffe right on the starting line, since Germany doesn’t have a single drop of oil on its territory. Controlling the world oil market means the luxury of deciding who gets it and who doesn’t, and Lord Rothschild knew by 1917 that the Middle East region held the biggest oil reserves on the planet. It also means the control of the price of the barrel, which is crucial: the US and Canada still have large reserves of oil, but their costly oil productions means that they would have to maintain the price much higher than it is today to make the extraction profitable and cost-effective.

Thus, the 1982 Zionist publication by Oded Yinon called «The plan for greater Israel» came as a confirmation that the creation of Israel had always been about the control of the oil market, as the larger Israel would engulf Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, the Egyptian Sinai, Kuwait, and large chunks of Iraq and Saudi Arabia, or simply a huge portion of the oil production in the Middle East. So upon its creation in 1948, Israel started attacking its neighbors one by one, until Putin crushed the wicked plan in September 2015. Israel can’t expand over and beyond its next-door neighbor Syria.

Global brainwashing and neurotic changes

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia initiated in 1973 an oil crisis that skyrocketed the price of black gold by 400%, which paralyzed the US economy, as well as all of their Western satellite countries, for almost a year. That event was a wake-up call on international bankers that realized that their lack of control over the oil market was their soft belly, their Achilles’ heel. It pushed them to come up with a plan B: if for some reason, the bankers’ army NATO wasn’t able to get the grip on the oil market by enlarging Israel and submitting major oil producing nations, vassal nations would have to switch their main energy from oil to electricity, in order to be independent from belligerent oil producers who won’t submit to the New World Order.

Therefore, the Trilateral Commission was co-founded in 1973 by the world’s top banker and conspiracy master David Rockefeller, whom most likely created the idea of anthropic global warming due to CO2, produced by the combustion of oil. Rockefeller was also the head of the Council on Foreign Relations that controls all medias. The Trilateral Commission produced the Agenda 21 in 1992, and trilateral member Al Gore quickly became an MVP in the propaganda game.

In the real sky, clouds made of water vapor separate warm air from cold air. Just check on the outside temperatures next time you fly on a plane! But even though it scientifically made no sense since nothing else than clouds split warm air from cold air, the CO2 greenhouse effect entered our schools through «education», and CO2 officially became pollution in the second part of the ’70s. It didn’t matter that with an average temperature of 14,5 degrees, the earth was in a cold period of its climate history that’s been shifting between 24,5 and 10 degrees: no one had to know this. Nor would our teachers tell us that human activity only produces approximately 3% of all CO2, while nature provides the massive rest. Just think about it, if CO2 was a temperature barrier, why would we bother to use argon to insulate double-layer windows? The genuine and natural global warming cycle at the time was very convenient to make the anthropic theory believable, but around 2002, climate slowly started shifting toward cold again. Because we only had to open the door to see how cold it was getting, NASA’s fumbling with climate data and IPCC’s outrageous lies have their limits, so the narrative moved toward «climate changes», that for some mystical reason were still caused by the combustion of oil!

After Putin helped Assad to rid Syria of NATO’s terrorist groups in 2015, it was the end of the bankers’ dream of enlarging Israel. Out of the blue, continents of plastic emerged from the deep and whales suddenly started choking on straws when medias started demonizing plastic, another oil byproduct, to make the transition to electricity a priority more urgent than ever. The gullible masses are programmed to see a link between plastic and global warming, but they don’t seem to bother over the absurdity of it.

Sadly for bankers, the energy transition is still plan B. Electricity means nuclear power plants, means Fukushima-like catastrophes and dangerous radioactive waste, means billions of dead acid-filled batteries, while oil combustion produces 1% of carbon monoxide and 99% of plant food, since CO2 is to plants what air is to humans. That is high school level biology.

Today

The world oil and gas market is in the hands of independent nations such as Venezuela, Iran, Russia, Syria, Qatar, Nigeria, and unreliable US allies like Saudi Arabia or Iraq. Of course, Plan A hangs by a thread with hopes over Iran and Venezuela, two of the world largest oil reserves. Truth is, international bankers like Rothschilds, Rockefellers and other Goldman-Sachs know their chances of not giving up Plan A have become grim, since NATO is militarily so far behind Russia’s technology that’s now protecting independent countries. Hence, bankers are now pushing forward their energy transition plan, a most idiotic Plan B since armies, cargo ships and commercial airplanes don’t run on batteries.

Anyway, the link between Hitler and anthropic global warming is now as clear as a springtime brook: Hitler opened the front door to create Israel, and anthropic global warming is the last exit door since Israel will never becomes greater. Control of the oil market stood between these doors.

Real history becomes so fun and simple when you start connecting the dots. Schools should start teaching it, instead of the science-deprived CO2 greenhouse effect and absurd anthropic global warming, or climate changes, or whatever you now want to call this theory.

There’s an urgency, lets sign a Pact!

